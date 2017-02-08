News
Fillon sorry for 'error' of putting wife on payroll
By Clare Byrne, AFP  February 8, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
PARIS -- French right-wing presidential candidate Francois Fillon on Monday apologized for hiring his wife as his parliamentary aide, admitting he made an "error" as he sought to draw a line under a damaging scandal.

Fillon's bid has been in turmoil since it emerged that his British-born spouse was paid handsome sums for a suspected fake job as a parliamentary assistant.

Late Monday, the candidate himself corrected a version first leaked in the press, revealing that the after-tax payments to his wife totaled more than 680,000 euros (US$730,000) over a total of 15 and a half years starting in 1986.

Fillon also used funds available to lawmakers to hire two of his children, paying them 84,000 euros (US$91,000) pre-tax between 2005 and 2007.

"It was an error, I profoundly regret it and I apologize to the French people," Fillon told a press conference while insisting he had done nothing illegal and that his wife Penelope's earnings were justified.

The former prime minister, 62, said he had hired family members — as allowed in France — out of "trust" but now recognized that such policies "create distrust nowadays."

Rejecting calls from some within his camp to step aside, he declared: "From tonight, I announce here that it's a new campaign that's starting."

"I am a candidate for the presidency to win it," he added.

Fillon's press conference was seen as crucial to his chances after a flurry of allegations that have tarnished his sleaze-free image and triggered a preliminary probe into possible misuse of public funds.

France goes to the polls in April and May for a two-round presidential election.

Fillon, a devout Catholic who won the nomination of the Republicans party in November on a pledge to slash public spending, had been the frontrunner until two weeks ago.

Polls now show him possibly crashing out in the first round.

This would leave far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and rising star Emmanuel Macron, a centrist, to battle it out in May's runoff vote.

'Perfectly justified'

