Louvre lockdown ends 24 hours after machete attack

PARIS -- The Louvre was to reopen in Paris Saturday, 24 hours after a soldier patrolling the museum shot a machete-wielding attacker, believed to be an Egyptian who entered the country on a tourist visa a week ago.

The incident on Friday has thrust security and the terror threat back into the limelight three months before elections in France, with authorities saying it was a "terrorist" assault.

The attacker, in a black t-shirt bearing a skull design and armed with two 40-centimeter machetes, lunged at four patrolling French soldiers while shouting "Allahu Akbar" ("God is greatest"), Paris prosecutor Francois Molins told a press conference.

One of the troops was struck on the head and another fell to the ground outside the famous Paris museum after the assailant attacked. The second soldier managed to open fire and hit the machete-wielder in the stomach.

"The attacker fell to the ground, seriously wounded. He has been taken to hospital and is fighting for his life," the prosecutor said.

A source later said that the suspect's condition had stabilized. Security forces said one soldier had suffered a minor head wound.

Police held hundreds of tourists in secure areas of the world famous attraction after the assailant was shot five times around 10:00 a.m. (0900 GMT) in a public area near one of the museum's entrances.

The attacker, who is thought to be aged 29 and living in the United Arab Emirates, is believed to have entered France legally on a flight from Dubai on Jan. 26, a source said.

An Egyptian passport, thought to be the suspect's, was found during a search of an apartment in an expensive district of Paris near the Champs-Elysees.

Investigators are examining the Twitter account of an Egyptian man named Abdallah El Hamahmy after around a dozen messages were posted in Arabic between 9:27 a.m. and 9:34 a.m., just minutes prior to the attack.

"In the name of Allah... for our brothers in Syria and fighters across the world," El Hamahmy wrote, before making reference to the Islamic State jihadist group in another tweet a minute later.