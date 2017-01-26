Ex-EU Parliament Pres. Schulz to challenge Merkel for Germany's chancellorship

BERLIN -- Germany's Social Democrats unexpectedly named former European Parliament chief Martin Schulz as their candidate for the chancellorship on Tuesday, raising the stakes in a September election that promises to be Angela Merkel's toughest yet.

The announcement came after SPD party leader and vice-chancellor Sigmar Gabriel surprised observers by saying he would step aside to make room for Schulz, conceding that his own chances of victory were dismal.

Schulz is "the better candidate with better chances" of success on September 24, Gabriel told reporters in Berlin after a meeting of the party leadership.

"He is someone who can build bridges, who can bring people together," Gabriel said, adding that Schulz would also replace him as SPD leader.

The 61-year-old Schulz, who only last week ended a five-year stint as speaker of the European Parliament, said at the same press conference that he accepted the nomination "with pride and humility."

His candidacy still needs to be formally approved in a party vote on Sunday, considered a mere formality.

Although Merkel's conservative CDU/CSU bloc enjoys a comfortable lead over the Social Democrats, recent surveys show that Schulz, a household name in Germany, rivals Merkel's popularity on a personal level.

His entry into the race could prove a headache for the chancellor at a time when her party is already under pressure from the rightwing Alternative for Germany (AfD), which has capitalized on anger over her liberal refugee policy.

Polls currently show that Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) are the top pick for the national election with around 37 percent support.

They are followed at a distance by the SPD with about 20 percent, weakened by their lackluster years as the junior partner in Merkel's coalition government.

The insurgent AfD meanwhile is polling at around 15 percent.

Survival of Party

Schulz's nomination marks a stunning return home for the EU veteran, who announced two months ago that he was quitting Brussels to reenter German politics.

Despite his years of absence, the former bookseller always remained a well-liked figure in Germany, frequently appearing in the media while staying above the fray of daily domestic politics.

Setting the tone for his candidacy, Schulz said on Tuesday: "With me, there will be no Europe bashing. There will be no hounding of minorities."

Gabriel, who has led the SPD since 2009 and is also the country's economy minister, has seen his popularity plummet in recent years, with critics saying he never presented a viable alternative to Merkel, who took power in 2005.