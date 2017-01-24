Taiwan looks forward to advancing cooperation with U.K.

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said Tuesday that Taiwan has launched a series of initiatives to promote emerging economic sectors and looks forward to cooperating with the United Kingdom in those areas.

During a meeting with the U.K.'s new representative to Taiwan, Catherine Nettleton, Tsai said Taiwan values its relations with the U.K. and that she was pleased to see continued exchanges between the two sides.

Taiwan has implemented several programs aimed at boosting development in the areas of the Internet of Things (IoT), biotech, medicine, green energy, smart machinery, the defense industry, agriculture and the circular economy, and those areas offer opportunities for Taiwan and the U.K. to work together, Tsai said.

Meanwhile, the president reiterated Taiwan's commitment to international participation. Every country in the world should cooperate with each other to jointly face challenges related to economic, security and humanitarian assistance issues.

Taiwan is willing to share its experience in democracy, science and human rights and looks to deepen cooperation with the U.K. based on the existing foundation and jointly make contributions to the world, Tsai said.

Nettleton succeeded Chris Wood in December to become the head of the British Office, which represents the U.K.'s interests in Taiwan in the absence of bilateral diplomatic ties.

Nettleton's most recent post was director of protocol at the U.K. Foreign and Commonwealth Office. Her previous postings included as the U.K.'s ambassador to Peru and to Venezuela, as well as other stints in China and Mexico.