Spanish village hurls turnips to drive away evil

PIORNAL, Spain -- Residents of a Spanish town pelted a devil-like character portrayed by a young man with thousands of rock-hard turnips Thursday in a tradition that aims to drive away evil.

The centuries-old festival of Jarramplas is celebrated every January 19 and 20 in the western village of Piornal, home to around 1,500 people.

Portraying the "Jarramplas" — especially on the second day of the festival — is considered such an honor that there is a waiting list of 21 years.

Each year, several young men are selected to take turns to dress up as the devil-like character by wearing a costume made from colorful strips of fabric with body armor underneath, and a mask with great horns.

As they walk the streets and beat a drum, hundreds of villagers repeatedly hurl turnips at them from close range.

The exact origin of the festival is not known, although various theories exist.

One widely accepted one is that the Jarramplas represents a cattle thief who was once punished by local residents.

The tradition has come to symbolize the expulsion of everything bad.

Piornal mayor Ernesto Agudiez said the purpose of the festival is to "drive away bad spirits in 2017, so that we have a good year and a good cherry harvest."

About 70 percent of Piornal's residents earn a living from cherry farming.

David Amado was one of 23 men, aged 18-30, who portrayed the Jarramplas on Thursday and wore the costume, which weighs over 40 kilograms.

"If I can do it again, I will," he said delighted, just after he took his turn playing the "Jarramplas" for about 20 minutes.

"It does not hurt. The armor is well prepared, so you don't feel the impact much. It is more the fatigue of wearing so many kilograms," said Sergio Calle Alonso, who portrayed the character shortly after Amado.