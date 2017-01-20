Full text of President Tsai's letter to Pope Francis

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) sent a letter on Jan. 5 to Pope Francis of the Catholic Church in response to the Papal Message for World Day of Peace 2017.

The following is the full text of the letter:

our Holiness:

In the Message entitled "Nonviolence: a Style of Politics for Peace," issued for the World Day of Peace on January 1, 2017, Your Holiness appeals to all of humanity, from individuals to nations, to embrace love, practice nonviolence, and work in concerted effort to address the crises facing mankind. I deeply appreciate, and concur wholeheartedly with your sublime and profound Message, which calls for disarmament and the abolition of nuclear weapons, as well as solutions to regional conflict, terrorism, migration issues, and environmental destruction.

As Your Holiness points out, nonviolence is not the legacy of the Catholic Church alone, but is typical of many religious traditions. Indeed, this noble ideal is also found in Confucian and Buddhist concepts deeply entrenched in our traditional culture. Confucius said that a gentleman shall dissolve ill will through sincerity and respect and eliminate aggression through benevolence and righteousness, and that a sword shall not be needed at all. This constitutes an excellent example of replacing violence with love and kindness. And according to Buddhist doctrines, a good thought dissolves all evil, signifying that as long as our minds are filled with positive thoughts, many man-made disasters in the world can be avoided.

Taiwan and mainland China were once embroiled in a zero-sum conflict that caused tension in the region and anxiety among our peoples. In contrast, today people on the two sides of the Taiwan Strait enjoy stable lives and normal exchanges under peaceful separate governance. We should thus cherish all the more this status quo of hard-won stability. As I declared in my inaugural address in May 2016, the ROC government is staunchly committed to maintaining Taiwan's democracy and the status quo of peace in the Taiwan Strait.

Cross-strait dialogue

In October 2016, I stated in the National Day address that maintaining the status quo has a more proactive meaning. With deepening democracy as foundation, we will take proactive and forward-looking measures to promote constructive exchanges and dialogue across the strait, in order to build a peaceful and stable cross-strait relationship that endures.

Upholding peace requires ample goodwill and communication. Based on many years of experience in cross-strait negotiations during my political career, I am convinced that military action cannot resolve problems. This is why I proposed four principles for peaceful engagement with mainland China, i.e., our pledges will not change, our goodwill will not change, we will not bow to pressure, and we will not revert to the old path of confrontation. I urge the governing party across the strait, together with the governing party in Taiwan, to set aside the baggage of history and engage in positive dialogue.

In pointing to the path taken by Jesus Christ, Your Holiness interprets nonviolence as "active nonviolence". I profoundly agree. Nonviolence does not mean fear or compromise. The Bible asks disciples to lead by example in being the salt of the earth and the light of the world. In this same spirit, the Republic of China serves as a