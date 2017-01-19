May promises parliament vote on Brexit deal

BRUSSELS -- In a highly anticipated speech, British Prime Minister Theresa May laid out her plans to leave the EU Tuesday, with an emphasis on leaving the single market to pursue a free trade deal, and future ties to the bloc's customs union.

And in a concession to parliamentary critics, the Conservative leader also said lawmakers would get a vote on any final Brexit agreement negotiated with Brussels.

Here are the key issues at stake:

What is the Single Market?

The European single market groups the 28 member states of the European Union along with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, which are members of the European Economic Area (EEA).

The single market guarantees freedom of goods, people, services and capital — the so-called "four freedoms" of the European Union.

Every EU citizen can work in any EU member state and businesses across the union have direct access to 508 million consumers, with reduced legal and technical constraints.

The single market is much more integrated than a free-trade area, in which it is only customs duties that are abolished, because EU countries have tried to align their politics too.

But the EU single market is still a work in progress. Brussels admits there is still more to do on taxation, the digital economy and services.

Britain would have to accept the "four freedoms" to keep access to the single market while outside the European Union.

But Theresa May has identified immigration as the key issue of the Brexit referendum and is determined to impose limits, especially on people from central and eastern Europe, after a wave of immigration from those areas in the 2000s.

London would also have to contribute to the EU budget despite losing all decision-making power.

And the European Court of Justice would still hold sway over any issue involving the single market in Britain, seen by "Brexiteers" as an unacceptable surrender of sovereignty.

What is the EU customs union?

Members of the EU customs union — the 28 EU member states plus Turkey, Andorra, Monaco and San Marino — have a common system for handling goods that are imported, exported or transiting.

For example if an import from outside the customs union enters Turkey and customs duties are paid on it, those goods can then move freely throughout the customs union.

'No preconceived position'

Unlike her firm stance on the single market, May said she had "no preconceived position" about either striking a new customs agreement, becoming an associate member or to "remain a signatory to some elements of it."