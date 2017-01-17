|
International Edition
Tuesday
January, 17, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Reports: Istanbul nightclub attacker who killed 39 caught
AP
January 17, 2017, 6:33 am TWN
ISTANBUL -- A gunman who killed 39 people during an attack on a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations has been caught in a police operation, Turkish media reports said early Tuesday.
The suspect was caught in a special operations police raid on a house in a housing complex in Istanbul's Esenyurt district, private NTV television said. The report said he had been staying in the house belonging to a Kyrgyz friend.
The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the nightclub massacre, saying the attack was in reprisal for Turkish military operations in northern Syria. The man identified as the suspect had been on the run since the attack.
Hurriyet newspaper and other media have identified the gunman as Abdulkadir Masharipov, an Uzbek national. The suspect was to undergo medical checks before being taken to a police headquarters for questioning, the paper said in its online edition.
Dogan news agency published what it said was the first image of the attacker. It showed a bruised, black-haired man in a grey, bloodied shirt being held by his neck. Private NTV television said the gunman had resisted arrest.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Sao Tome Breaks Ties with Taiwan
2
Presidential Office regretful over losing ally but stands by decision
3
China Resumes Ties With Sao Tome in Triumph Over Taiwan
4
President outlines government priorities for 2017
5
US president, Japan prime minister to seek reconciliation at Pearl Harbor
6
HISTORIC HEALING
7
Japan's Abe in Hawaii to visit Pearl Harbor with Obama
8
Trump says 'One China' policy up for negotiation
9
Taiwan's president won't meet with Trump: spokeswoman
10
Cosby, a year later: Will he seek deal or prepare for trial?