US deploys 3,500 more troops to Poland

ZAGAN, Poland -- Polish authorities and ordinary Poles welcomed Saturday U.S. troops who arrived this week as part of an unprecedented deployment to NATO's eastern flank aimed at deterring Russia.

"Welcome to Poland," Prime Minister Beata Szydlo told U.S. troops in Zagan, the Polish town on the German border where the brigade will be headquartered, adding "we hope you feel at home."

"The presence of American soldiers in Poland is another step in our strategy to ensure safety and security for Poland and the region," she added.

Hailing from Fort Carson, Colorado, the so-called "Iron Brigade" comprising some 3,500 soldiers and heavy equipment will also be deployed in NATO partners Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary on a rotational basis.

It is part of the Pentagon's "Atlantic Resolve" operation aimed at countering security concerns triggered on NATO's eastern flank by Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

"This is America's most capable fighting force: a combat-ready, highly trained U.S. armoured brigade, with our most advanced equipment and weaponry," U.S. ambassador to Poland Paul Jones said at the ceremonies, also attended by hundreds of Zagan residents.

"This force embodies America's iron-clad committment to honour our NATO treaty obligation to defend our NATO allies."

The U.S. troops and tanks began streaming into Poland Thursday as part of one of the largest deployments of U.S. forces in Europe since the Cold War, an operation that Russia angrily branded a security "threat."

The brigade's deployment, ordered by the outgoing Obama administration, comes a week ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who has suggested his Republican administration will seek to ease tensions with the Kremlin.

Poland on Friday told Trump that any improvement in Washington's ties with Moscow cannot come at the cost of harming Warsaw.

'Safe Poland'

According to Poland's Defence Minister Antoni Macierewicz, a total of 7,000 U.S. and NATO troops will be stationed in his country in the coming years.