French Socialists seek to counter defeatism

PARIS -- France's Socialist candidates sought to fight widespread pessimism Thursday about their party's chances in this year's presidential election as they held their first televised debate ahead of a primary contest later this month.

More than two and a half hours of dense discussion saw the seven candidates frequently clash over the term of outgoing Socialist President Francois Hollande that has demoralized and fractured the French left.

Recent polls suggest that whoever wins the Socialist primary, held on January 22 and 29, would finish a humiliating fifth, or worse, if the election was held now.

Centrist ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls has the most government experience among the candidates, but he faces a stern challenge from more left-wing rivals and past cabinet colleagues, Arnaud Montebourg and Benoit Hamon, polls show.

"We are here to debate in front of the French people to show that the left is still useful," Valls said early in the debate shown live on national television.

In office until last month, he was frequently forced to defend his and Hollande's record, particularly over economic reforms rammed through parliament despite deep unease in the party.

The discussion would have made uncomfortable viewing for the absent Hollande who decided not to seek re-election last month in the face of catastrophic polling numbers.

Montebourg, who was sacked from the government in 2014 after criticizing Hollande's economic policies, called the president's record "difficult to defend."

Earlier in the day, the high-profile Socialist mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, had described his four-year term in office as an "immense waste."

"We can win it in four months," Montebourg said in concluding remarks, referring to the first round of the presidential vote in April. "Our biggest enemy is defeatism."

The charismatic former lawyer, who is a fierce critic of multinational companies and the European Union, wants to unleash a massive state spending plan to jump start France's sluggish economy.

Absent Rivals

As well as underlining the division between the more centrist wing, represented by Valls, and leftists such as Montebourg and Hamon, the debate also highlighted another problem looming over the contest.

The Socialist Party candidate is set to face a challenge in the election in April by two independents previously associated with the party.