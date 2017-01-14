Europe freeze brings deaths, power outages and closures

Europe freeze brings deaths, power outages and closures

BELGRADE, Serbia- Heavy snow and frigid temperatures have gripped large parts of Europe, leading to dozens of deaths, freezing rivers, the grounding of planes and traffic accidents:

ALBANIA

Frigid weather has caused at least four deaths in the last three days In Albania. Snow stopped falling on Monday, but freezing temperatures continue to engulf the whole country.

A 52-year old Albanian man on Monday died in the town of Golem, 80 kilometers (50 miles) west of Tirana. On Sunday, a 53-year old street beggar was found dead in the city of Sarande south of the capital Tirana.

A day earlier, another 38-year old homeless person was found dead in the port city of Durres west of the capital. A 62 year old man died after sliding from a roof where he was trying to remove ice.

Scores of villages mainly in the north and northeast have been isolated and power and water cuts have been introduced, including the capital.

The health and education ministry decided to keep classes suspended for students.

BULGARIA

The situation in northeastern Bulgaria remains critical with heavy snow drifts on the roads, freezing temperatures and power outages that have affected some 2,000 households.

Emergency teams trying to clear the roads to remote villages were hindered by strong winds.

Authorities issued a Yellow Code alert for low temperatures across Bulgaria on Monday.

The cold spell was expected to continue until the end of the week.

Schools across the country remained closed on Monday.

CROATIA

Freezing temperatures and strong winds have created havoc along Croatia's Adriatic coast, which isn't used to such cold winters.

Even the sea froze in shallow bays, trapping fishermen's boats to the amazement of locals who haven't seen anything like this in decades. The temperatures in Croatia's tourist centers of Dubrovnik and Split dropped to -7 C (19 F) and strong winds blew off ancient pine and olive trees on the coast.

Ferries and planes were grounded, and traffic over bridges banned. Water pipes, which are dug just below the surface as is the case in warm climates, have frozen, leaving thousands without running water as authorities tried to figure out ways to cope.

THE CZECH REPUBLIC

According to Czech public radio on Monday, six people are believed to have died of exposure during the latest cold snap, including in the capital, Prague. Meteorologists forecast freezing temperatures to continue in the coming days.