UK law officer outlines drone strike legal basis

LONDON -- Technology has made stopping terrorist attacks harder, and it is legal to kill militants overseas if they pose an immediate or otherwise unstoppable threat, Britain's Attorney General Jeremy Wright said on Wednesday during a speech at a London think tank.

Wright said Britain "will only act in self-defense, where it is consistent with international law."

But he said legal standards must evolve when it comes to judging when a threshold has been crossed.

Wright said the issues to be considered include how certain it is that a terrorist attack will come, how soon it could be and on what scale, and whether anything could credibly be done to prevent it.

"The world is changing fast, and we must be sure the law is keeping up," he said.

Shami Chakrabarti, legal affairs spokeswoman for the opposition Labour Party, said the law cannot be updated or changed by a speech and that it's vital "U.K. military action complies with both domestic and international law."