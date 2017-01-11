'Moment of truth' as new Cyprus peace talks open

GENEVA -- Rival Cypriot leaders on Monday resumed U.N.-backed peace talks seen as a historic opportunity to end decades of conflict on the divided island, but the outcome is far from certain.

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, who have negotiated for more than 18 months, sat down for around four hours, and were expected to meet again in the evening.

This is the third time the Cypriot leaders have met in Switzerland since November. The previous round broke up with the rival sides saying they remained too far apart on key elements, and blaming each other for the lack of progress.

In the latest round, the leaders are to meet for three days to pore over a range of difficult topics, and by Wednesday they should be ready to provide maps of their proposals for the internal boundaries of a future bi-zonal federation on the eastern Mediterranean island.

If that goes to plan, they will be joined from Thursday by representatives of the island's three guarantor powers — former colonial ruler Britain, Greece and Turkey.

European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker is also planning to attend as an observer, his spokesman said.