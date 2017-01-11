Court to review Breivik rights violation claim

OSLO -- A Norway court on Tuesday begins examining the state's appeal against a ruling that it has treated mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik "inhumanely" since he was jailed for killing 77 people, at a Labour Party youth camp and near government building in 2011.

Last April, a district court in Oslo delivered a humiliating blow when it concluded the 37-year-old rightwing extremist's rights had been violated and he was subjected to "inhumane" and "degrading" treatment in prison.

Breivik's isolation is the main issue in the case. He is held apart from other inmates for security reasons, and without enough social activities, according to the district court.