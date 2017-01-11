|
Ex-German President Herzog dies aged 82
AFP
January 11, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
BERLIN -- Former German president Roman Herzog has died at the age of 82, the presidential office said Tuesday.
Herzog, a former conservative regional politician and chief judge of Germany's constitutional court, served as head of state, a largely ceremonial but influential post, from 1994-99.
He is best remembered for the phrase "Germany needs a jolt" from his 1997 Berlin speech "Moving into the 21st century" in which he warned that a country scared of change would go under in a globalized world.
Germany's current chancellor Angela Merkel praised Herzog as a "patriot" who had served the country in multiple posts and was "plain-spoken, unpretentious, humorous, and quite self-ironic."
|
