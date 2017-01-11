Memory of lost homes still haunts three generations of Cypriots

NICOSIA -- More than four decades have passed since the Kyriakou-Savva family fled their hilltop village home in Cyprus overlooking the Mediterranean as Turkish troops approached, but the memories still haunt three generations.

"I had a house, some land. I was happy. Overnight I lost everything. Since then, my heart has not truly smiled," says grandfather Iakovos Savva, 96.

It was in August 1974 when Turkish troops invaded northern Cyprus that the Greek Cypriot farmer fled his village, Ardana, in the island's northeast.

Apart from a traditional tiara used for weddings, he and his wife left empty-handed.

The Turkish invasion was in response to an Athens-inspired coup seeking union with Greece that had triggered concern among the Turkish Cypriot minority.

Around 162,000 Greek Cypriots were displaced by the fighting as well as 48,000 Turkish Cypriots, according to a report by the Peace Research Institute Oslo.

Today the island of around one million people remains bitterly divided.

The internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus governs the southern part while the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus — recognized only by Ankara — controls the northern third.

In the north, many Greek Cypriot properties are now occupied by Turkish Cypriots, Turkish settlers and even foreigners including Britons who bought them in controversial circumstances.

In the south, the government has assigned some former Turkish Cypriot homes to Greek Cypriot refugees.

A family from Turkey now lives in the Kyriakou house in Ardana.

Once mixed, the village no longer has any Greek Cypriot residents. Their ruined church is frequented only by pigeons.

Iakovos Savva lives in a basic, "temporary" house built for refugees in Nicosia.

"I feel like a pig," he says.

'Piece of the puzzle'

"My house is in Ardana," he says, recalling that the property was built by his ancestors and kept in the family thanks to the money earned by his brother who emigrated.