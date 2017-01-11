Belfast power-sharing shaken as top Sinn Fein figure resigns

DUBLIN -- Northern Ireland's power-sharing government was plunged into crisis Monday as its senior Catholic leader quit in a showdown with his Protestant colleague that could trigger a snap election and shatter the bedrock of the region's peace deal.

Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness, the former Irish Republican Army commander who has helped to lead the unity government for nearly a decade, said his resignation was the only effective way to challenge his power-sharing partner, First Minister Arlene Foster. She will be forced from office, at least temporarily, if an election is called.

In a copy of his resignation letter provided to The Associated Press, McGuinness accused Foster of ignoring "a public mood that is rightly outraged at the squandering of public money and allegations of misconduct and corruption."

The government, formed under terms of Northern Ireland's 1998 Good Friday peace accord, requires support from McGuinness' Irish nationalist Sinn Fein party and Foster's Democratic Unionists, who represent the British Protestant majority.

Their unlikely partnership has been credited with governing the long-disputed corner of the United Kingdom in relative harmony following four decades of bloodshed that claimed 3,700 lives.

But tensions between Sinn Fein and the DUP have come close to breaking point several times. And from the shadows, IRA splinter groups opposed to the outlawed group's 2005 disarmament and renunciation of violence still seek to sow division and disorder.

In recent months, McGuinness repeatedly called on Foster to step aside while lawmakers investigate her alleged mismanagement of a government "green energy" program. Lawmakers estimate the program could cost taxpayers more than 500 million pounds (US$600 million) in inefficiently distributed subsidy payments.

Foster, who became Northern Ireland's first female leader a year ago, has rejected calls from other parties to relinquish the post and accuses her critics of misogyny.

She called McGuinness' resignation "not principled," and warned it would leave Northern Ireland without an administration "at precisely the time we need our government to be active."

But opposition to Foster has been growing. Lawmakers from all other parties voted for Foster's temporary removal in a Northern Ireland Assembly no-confidence vote last month. She survived solely because of backing from Democratic Unionist colleagues.