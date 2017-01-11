Bosnian Serbs mark divisive 'national holiday'

PALE, Bosnia and Herzegovina -- Serbs in Bosnia celebrated on Monday a deeply divisive holiday, a date tied to the fragile nation's brutal 1990s war and a sensitive issue for Muslims.

This year's Republic Day marked the 25th anniversary of the creation of the Bosnian Serb-run entity, the Republika Srpska (RS).

Jan. 9, 1992 has huge emotional resonance in Bosnia, stirring memories of nationalist fervor, trauma and bloodshed.

"For me, this day means the preservation of the Serbian people here," Mladen Govedarica, 66, told AFP in the Bosnian Serb wartime stronghold of Pale, near Sarajevo.

It commemorates the proclamation of a "Republic of Serb people" in Bosnia that took place three months before the inter-ethnic 1992-1995 conflict erupted, eventually claiming 100,000 lives.

"The RS was founded as an answer to the Serbian people's call for creating a state in this region," the entity's president, Milorad Dodik, said in its capital Banja Luka.

He spoke as a parade of police officers, firefighters, war veterans and students marched through the streets with several hundred people watching in the freezing weather of northern Bosnia.

The RS founders included Radovan Karadzic — sentenced in March by a United Nations' tribunal to 40 years in jail for genocide and crimes against humanity committed during the war that also displaced more than two million people.

The holiday however causes deep anguish among survivors of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre of some 8,000 Muslim males by Bosnian Serb forces, Europe's worst atrocity since World War II.

"They are celebrating the death of our children and our relatives, while we are still looking for bones of hundreds of victims," Hatidza Mehmedovic, the head of a survivors association, told AFP.

An overwhelming majority of Bosnian Serb voters in September opted in a controversial referendum organized by a defiant Dodik to continue to hold the holiday.

Bosnia's constitutional court ruled that the holiday was illegal for discriminating against non-Serbs and cancelled the referendum, but Dodik pressed ahead regardless.

The referendum was criticized by the United States and European Union (EU), but supported by Dodik's ally, Russia.

The Dayton peace agreement that ended Bosnia's war split the country into two semi-independent entities, the RS and a Muslim-Croat Federation, linked by a weak federal government.

But analysts say that the institutional bonds between the entities remain fragile and prone to instability.

'Not give up our identity'

Dodik has repeatedly insisted that Bosnia is not a functional country, labelling it a "useless state" and a "failed international project."