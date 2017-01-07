Damascus water shortage a 'war crime,' says UN

GENEVA -- Five and a half million people in Damascus are now suffering water shortages, the U.N. said Thursday, warning that targeting water sources constitutes a "war crime."

"In Damascus itself, 5.5 million people have had their water supplies cut or minimised," the head of the UN-backed humanitarian taskforce for Syria, Jan Egeland, told reporters in Geneva.

The water from the rebel-held area of Wadi Barada, near Damascus, has been cut since Dec. 22, causing major shortages.

The U.N. had previously said the crisis was affecting 4 million people in the Syrian capital.

The regime and rebels have traded accusations over responsibility, and Egeland said the United Nations had so far been unable to access the damaged water mains to determine which side was to blame.

Government forces backed by Lebanon's Hezbollah group are fighting to recapture Wadi Barada even as a nationwide ceasefire has brought quiet to other parts of Syria in preparation for renewed peace talks.

The government accuses rebels in the area of deliberately targeting water infrastructure, causing leaking fuel to poison the supply to the capital, and then cutting the flow altogether.

Rebels meanwhile say the infrastructure was damaged in government strikes.

Egeland said the water mains had been "broken because of fighting or because of sabotage or because of both."