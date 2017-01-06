Greek police capture Paula Roupa, an anarchist militant on the run for over 4 years

ATHENS -- Greek anti-terrorist police said they recaptured on Thursday a leading member of a far-left group that has claimed a number of attacks and who had been on the run for over four years.

Paula Roupa, of the defunct Revolutionary Struggle, was arrested in Athens early in the morning.

"Anti-terrorist police have arrested 48-year-old Paula Roupa. A 25-year-old woman aiding her was also arrested," police said in a statement.

Roupa and her co-leader and companion Nikos Maziotis were arrested together in 2010. They were conditionally released from detention pending trial in 2011 and subsequently disappeared.

Maziotis was caught in 2014 in the capital after a shootout with police. Two years later, Roupa unsuccessfully tried to spring him from prison using a hijacked helicopter.

The couple have a 6-year-old son who was born in an Athens hospital a few months after his parents were imprisoned in 2010.

Revolutionary Struggle, which first emerged in 2003, was once deemed by authorities to be the country's most dangerous far-left organization and is listed by the EU and U.S. as a terrorist group.

The United States put a bounty on the group after it fired a rocket at the U.S. embassy in Athens in 2007. No one was injured in the attack.

The group in 2014 also exploded a booby-trapped car outside a Bank of Greece office in central Athens as the country prepared to make a highly symbolic debt sale after a four-year absence. No one was hurt.

Other strikes include a bomb attack on the Athens Stock Exchange and several banks, and assassination attempts against police and a former police minister.