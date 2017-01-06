Speyside distilled: Whisky, wool and walking in Scotland

ABERLOUR -- Forget the three Rs. I went to Speyside, Scotland's "single-malt capital of the world," to brush up on the three Ws: whisky, wool and walking.

Striding beside the River Spey on a misty afternoon, a warm sweater from a local mill wrapped around my shoulders, an even warmer dram of whisky awaiting me at my hotel ahead, I realized I'd reached peak Speyside status.

Educational mission accomplished. Or, to quote Scottish poet and noted whisky fan Robert Burns, "Gie me ae spark of Nature's fire/That's a' the learning I desire."

Dreaming of drams and doing a little whisky wandering of your own? Here are a few pointers to the Speyside region's must-sees.

GETTING THERE

Speyside is located in northeast Scotland and the closest airport is Inverness. From there you can rent a car or take the train to the Elgin, Aviemore or Keith stations, whichever is closest to your accommodations. If you are traveling from London you may want to consider the Caledonian Sleeper that runs from Euston station to Inverness and is a fun way to step back in time to a slower and more gracious form of transport.

WHERE TO STAY

Dufftown is home to several distilleries and has rail service to Keith during the summer. You'll find a number of B&Bs here. Book ahead since rooms are limited. The pretty village of Aberlour has the Aberlour and Cardhu distilleries as well as The Dowans Hotel, which has a very good restaurant and well-stocked whisky bar, plus rooms ranging from small but well-designed singles that start at around $100 a night to luxe suites. In the heart of the village, you'll find The Mash Tun, a whisky bar and restaurant with four rooms. Also of note is the Quaich bar in the Craigellachie Hotel, home to hundreds of whiskies.

GETTING AROUND

There are buses, but car is the easiest way to get around. If you're not renting, you can book a driver by the day or take taxis. Since taxis are limited, it's best to ask your hotel or B&B host to set up rides a day ahead.

WHISKY

Speyside is known for its single malts, whiskies made at a single distillery from malted grain, usually barley. Big names include The Glenlivet, Glenfiddich and The Macallan. More than a dozen distilleries are open to the public. Pick the ones that mean the most to you for whatever reason and plan accordingly.

The area hosts an annual Spirit of Speyside Whiskey Festival; the next is scheduled April 27-May 1.