January, 4, 2017

2 foreigners nabbed at Istanbul airport: report

AFP
January 4, 2017, 12:05 am TWN
ISTANBUL -- Turkish authorities on Tuesday detained two foreign nationals at Istanbul's main airport over suspected links to a nightclub attack claimed by Islamic State jihadists that killed 39, Dogan news agency said.

The pair were detained on entering Ataturk International Airport and have been taken to Istanbul police headquarters for questioning, it added.

The government said Monday that eight people had been detained but the number then increased to 14 after new detentions in the Anatolian city of Konya.

The main suspect, who remains at large, was staying in a rented flat in Konya before moving to Istanbul to carry out the attack, press reports said.

He has not been named but is reportedly from Central Asia.

The airport detentions bring the total number of arrests over the attack to 16.

