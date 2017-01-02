|
UN chief aims to make 2017 'a year for peace'
AFP
January 2, 2017, 12:00 am TWN
UNITED NATIONS -- The new United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said Sunday he would like to make 2017 a year to "put peace first," in a message heralding the new year and marking his first day as the world body's chief.
The Portuguese former prime minister, 67, took over as U.N. Secretary-general from South Korea's Ban Ki-moon, inheriting complex crises in Syria, South Sudan, Yemen, Burundi, North Korea and elsewhere.
|
