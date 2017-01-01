The year that was 2016

January

8: MEXICO Crime boss Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is arrested six months after a spectacular prison escape.

10: MUSIC Death of David Bowie.

15: BURKINA FASO 30 people, mainly Westerners, are killed during a raid claimed by the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Murabitoun group on a hotel and restaurant in Ouagadougou.

16: IRAN Iran's historic nuclear deal with global powers comes into force.

16: TAIWAN Tsai Ing-wen of the main opposition party is voted the island's first female president in a landslide victory over the ruling Kuomintang, as voters reject closer China ties.

February

11: SCIENCE Scientists say they have glimpsed gravitational waves predicted by Albert Einstein.

12: VATICAN In Cuba, Pope Francis meets Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill — the first such meeting between the heads of their two branches of the Church in nearly 1,000 years.

March

13: IVORY COAST An attack claimed by al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb leaves 19 dead in a seaside resort.

18: TURKEY/EU Turkish and EU leaders agree a deal to curb the huge flow of asylum seekers to Europe, aimed at easing the biggest migration crisis since World War II.

20-22: U.S./CUBA U.S. President Barack Obama holds talks with Cuban counterpart Raul Castro in Havana, setting aside a bitter five decade standoff between Washington and the communist island.

22: BELGIUM Suicide bombings at Brussels airport and a metro station blamed on a cell linked to the Islamic State group kill 32 people.

27: PAKISTAN A Taliban suicide bomber attacks a park crowded with families on Easter Sunday, killing 75 including many children.

30: MYANMAR Aung San Suu Kyi's democracy movement takes power after 50 years of military rule.

30: LIBYA A U.N.-backed Government of National Accord takes office in Tripoli headed by Fayez al-Sarraj

April

3: PANAMA PAPERS A massive leak of 11.5 million documents allegedly exposes the secret offshore dealings of aides to Russian President Vladimir Putin, world leaders and celebrities including Barcelona's Lionel Messi.

16: ECUADOR A 7.8-magnitude quake kills more than 670 people and injures almost 6,300.