News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Friday

December, 30, 2016

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Getting to the meat of the issue

AP
December 29, 2016, 12:02 am TWN
Germany's agriculture minister is calling for a ban on names such as "vegetarian schnitzel" for meat substitute products, which he argues are misleading. Christian Schmidt said Wednesday that he didn't want "these pseudo-meat dishes" to be treated as meat. He was quoted as saying: "These terms are completely misleading and unsettle consumers. I favor them being banned in the interest of clear consumer labeling."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search