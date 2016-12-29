|
Getting to the meat of the issue
AP
December 29, 2016, 12:02 am TWN
Germany's agriculture minister is calling for a ban on names such as "vegetarian schnitzel" for meat substitute products, which he argues are misleading. Christian Schmidt said Wednesday that he didn't want "these pseudo-meat dishes" to be treated as meat. He was quoted as saying: "These terms are completely misleading and unsettle consumers. I favor them being banned in the interest of clear consumer labeling."
