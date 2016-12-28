Russia finds black box of crashed military plane

SOCHI -- The main black box of the Syria-bound Russian military plane that crashed into the Black Sea with 92 people onboard has been found in a massive ongoing search operation, authorities said Tuesday.

"The main black box was found at 5:42 a.m. Moscow time (0242 GMT) 1,600 meters from the shore at a depth of 17 meters," the defense ministry said in a statement, later adding that the device had arrived in the Moscow region to be deciphered by experts.

The Tu-154 jet, whose passengers included more than 60 members of the internationally renowned Red Army Choir, was heading to Russia's military airbase in Syria when it went down off the coast of Sochi shortly after take-off on Sunday.

Investigators have yet to confirm the cause of the crash, but officials have said that an act of terror was not being considered as a possible explanation.

The finding of the black box comes as searchers are scrambling to recover bodies and remaining debris from the aircraft in an operation involving 192 divers, 45 vessels, 12 planes, five helicopters and 15 deepwater machines.

The defense ministry said that five plane fragments, including part of the fuselage and engine, were found overnight 30 meters (98 feet) under water at around 1,700 meters from the shore.

It told Russian news agencies that searchers had later found an additional three fragments which included landing gear and a portion of the engine.

Four Scenarios

Russia's federal security service has said it is looking into four suspected causes of the crash, namely pilot error, technical failure, faulty fuel and an object in the engine.

The defense ministry said a total of 12 bodies and 156 body fragments had been recovered from the sea since the crash, all of which are being sent to Moscow for DNA identification.

The Kommersant daily newspaper reported that investigators are relying on a witness statement by a coast guard member who saw the plane in its final moments descending towards the sea with its nose tilted sharply upward.

Authorities have not said how long it would take to decipher the black box, which could provide information on the reasons for the crash.