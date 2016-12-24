|
International Edition
Saturday
December, 24, 2016
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Two detained in suspected west Germany mall plot
AP
December 24, 2016, 12:01 am TWN
BERLIN -- Two Kosovo-born brothers have been detained on suspicion they were planning to carry out an attack on a shopping mall in western Germany, days after a truck attack in Berlin that killed 12 people.
Police said Friday that the men, aged 28 and 31, were detained in Duisburg in the industrial Ruhr region shortly after midnight.
Authorities suspect the two men may have been planning an attack on the Centro mall in nearby Oberhausen. They are now probing what the pair's intentions were and whether anyone else was involved.
Police said in a statement that they increased their presence at Centro and a nearby Christmas market on Thursday evening after receiving a tip from "security sources."
Officers in uniform and plain clothes patrolled the area, but the mall remained open.
Visible Target
Centro is one of Germany's biggest malls, with more than 250 shops. It opened 20 years ago on the site of a former steelworks.
There was no indication of any connection between the detentions and Monday's attack in Berlin.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Trump upends US foreign policy with Taiwan call
2
Chinese media offer stern warning to 'rookie' Trump
3
In move certain to enrage Beijing, Trump, Tsai discuss issues including economy, defense
4
Overheated Arctic sign of climate change 'vicious circle'
5
Trump taps China ambassador, consults Obama
6
Hamilton faster than Rosberg in first Abu Dhabi practice
7
Sao Tome Breaks Ties with Taiwan
8
Presidential Office regretful over losing ally but stands by decision
9
American space legend John Glenn dead at 95
10
Formula One: 'Unwell' Hamilton quits testing amid furore