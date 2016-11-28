Fillon tipped to win right-wing primary

PARIS--Millions of French voters were casting ballots Sunday to pick the presidential candidate for the center-right Republicans party, with ex-Premier Francois Fillon tipped to win and become favorite for next year's election.

The U.S.-style primary contest, the first for the party, is a battle between socially conservative and economic "radical" Fillon and the more moderate Alain Juppe, also a former prime minister who is nine years older at 71.

The French presidential vote is seen as a key test for mainstream political parties after the success of Donald Trump in the United States and the Brexit campaign in Britain, both of which harnessed anti-elite, anti-establishment anger.

Polls opened at 8 a.m. (0700 GMT), with all French voters who pay 2 euros (US$2.10) and state they share the values of the center-right allowed to cast a ballot.

Whoever wins will face fierce competition from far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen, who is waiting in the wings ready to attack the victor as a symbol of France's ruling class.

Fillon, a career politician and prime minister from 2007-12, has warned that France is "on the verge of revolt" and believes his plan to slash 500,000 public sector jobs and business regulations is the tonic the demoralized country needs.

"I'll do everything for entrepreneurs!" he declared at his final rally on Friday night in Paris, promising to help businesses create the jobs needed to lower France's stubbornly high unemployment rate of around 10 percent.

The devout Catholic and motor racing fan has also won support with his hard line on Muslim immigrants, as well as an emphasis on protecting France's identity, language and family values.

He demanded Friday that "the Islamic religion accept what all the others have accepted in the past ... that radicalism and provocation have no place here."

Happy France?

Juppe, meanwhile, has made a pitch for the center-ground, accusing his opponent of wanting to reform France with "brutality" with an unrealistic program that has drawn support from the far-right.