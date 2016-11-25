Two killed in bomb attack in southern Turkey

ISTANBUL--Two people were killed and 21 wounded on Thursday when a car bomb exploded outside a local government building in the southern Turkish city of Adana, the latest attack to rock Turkey this year.

A suspect has been shot and captured, Turkey's EU Affairs Minister Omer Celik, a ruling party MP from Adana, said.

The car bomb was detonated remotely at the entrance to the Adana governor's office, and the governor was the likely target, Celik said.

Several cars in the parking lot caught fire after the blast, video footage showed. The blast also damaged the government building, state-run Anadolu Agency said.

According to Anadolu, quoting the Adana governor Mahmut Demirtas, two people were killed and 16 wounded. The Dogan news agency later said that the number wounded had risen to 21. Five were reported to be in serious condition.

Celik later said police opened fire on a light utility vehicle believed to be carrying the person responsible for the attack in the city of Adana after the driver refused warnings to stop.

The minister said the latest report by security forces indicated the suspect was wounded in the confrontation, but there was still uncertainty.

"We don't know exactly if they are wounded or deceased," Celik said. "Ultimately, those who committed this heinous act will not get away with it."

There was still no immediate claim of responsibility for Thursday's attack.

As has been the case with previous attacks, the Turkish authorities immediately slapped a broadcast ban on footage from the scene.

With a population of almost 2 million, Adana is one of Turkey's largest cities, lying around 100 kilometers from the Syrian border.

The U.S. consulate in the city had in September warned its citizens of a potential threat targeting U.S.-branded hotels there.

"We strongly condemn the outrageous terrorist attack in Adana," the U.S. embassy in Ankara said on Twitter.

"We mourn those lost, wish the wounded a speedy recovery and stand with Turkey against terror," it added.

Incirlik air base, located just outside Adana, is used by American and coalition forces as a hub for air raids against Islamic State (IS) jihadists in neighboring Syria.

The attack came on the same day that three Turkish soldiers were killed and 10 wounded in an air strike in northern Syria that Turkish officials blamed on the Syrian regime.

Turkey has experienced a bloody year of militant attacks in its two biggest cities that have left dozens dead and put the country on high alert.

Kurdish militants have twice struck in Ankara, while suspected IS suicide bombers have hit Istanbul on three occasions.

In June, 47 people were killed in a triple suicide bombing and gun attack at Istanbul's Ataturk airport, with authorities pointing the finger at IS.

Another 57 people, 34 of them children, were killed in August in a suicide attack by an IS-linked bomber at a Kurdish wedding in the southeastern city of Gaziantep.

The country is also still reeling from a failed July 15 coup blamed on the U.S.-based Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen that has been followed by a relentless purge of his alleged supporters from all state institutions.

Last month, Washington ordered relatives of staff members in its Istanbul consulate to leave the country due to the threat of attacks.