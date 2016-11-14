News
One year after Paris attacks

AP
November 14, 2016, 12:19 am TWN
A police officer checks a woman with flowers at a checkpoint at the attack sites at restaurant Le Petit Cambodge (Little Cambodia) and the Carillon Hotel in Paris, prior to the arrival of French President Francois Hollande to unveil a commemoration plate on Sunday, Nov. 13. A year ago, the Islamic State group brought its extremist war to Paris, seeding terror with attacks on a rock concert, the national stadium and bustling sidewalk cafes.
A police officer checks a woman with flowers at a checkpoint at the attack sites at restaurant Le Petit Cambodge (Little Cambodia) and the Carillon Hotel in Paris, prior to the arrival of French President Francois Hollande to unveil a commemoration plate on Sunday, Nov. (AP)

