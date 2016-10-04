Kardashian robbed of jewelry worth millions in Paris

Paris, France -- U.S. reality television star Kim Kardashian was tied up and robbed at gunpoint at a luxury Paris residence by assailants disguised as police who made off with millions in jewelry, French police and her representative said Monday.

A spokeswoman for Kardashian said she was "badly shaken but physically unharmed" after the assault, which occurred at 2:30 a.m. (0030 GMT) on Monday.

Police said 35-year-old Kardashian had been "tied up and locked in the bathroom" of the residence in the chic Madeleine district of Paris, near the city's main department stores.

A police source said a ring worth around four million euros (US$4.5 million) and a case of jewelry with a value of five million euros were stolen. Two mobile phones were also taken.

Police said five men were involved in the robbery and two of them had entered Kardashian's bedroom.

Kardashian's spokeswoman said "two armed masked men dressed as police officers" had burst into her room.

Another member of the gang had restrained the building's security guard during the robbery but he was unhurt, police said.

On hearing the news, Kardashian's husband, rap superstar Kanye West, abruptly cut short an appearance at a festival in New York, citing a "family emergency."

It was not immediately clear whether either of Kardashian's two children with West were with her in Paris at the time of the robbery.

She flew out of France on Monday after being questioned by police about the robbery.

Kardashian, one of the most recognizable U.S. celebrities, had made a series of high-profile appearances at Paris fashion week.

She had attended catwalk shows by Balenciaga and Givenchy on Sunday and had also appeared at a launch for Armenian-American jewelry designer Siran Manoukian.