Britain to begin EU exit by April

LONDON -- British Prime Minister Theresa May said Sunday that Britain would start the formal process for leaving the European Union by the end of March 2017.

Before now May has only said that Britain would not trigger Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty — which sets a maximum two-year clock ticking until a country's departure from the 28-member bloc — before the end of this year.

May said she would be giving further details during her speech Sunday to her governing center-right Conservative Party's on the opening day of its annual conference in Birmingham, central England.

"I've been saying that we wouldn't trigger before the end of this year so that we get the preparation in place," she told BBC television.

"We will trigger before the end of March next year."

She said that once Article 50 had been triggered, it would be up to the rest of the EU to decide how the negotiation process goes ahead.

"I hope, and I'll be saying to them, that now that they now what our timing is going to be — it's not an exact date but it's going to be in in the first quarter of next year — that we'll be able to have some preparatory work so that once the trigger comes, we have a smoother process of negotiation," she said of the coming months.