EU vows post-Brexit 'vision' in six months

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia -- European Union leaders agreed at a post-Brexit summit Friday to forge a new "vision" within six months to restore faith and unity in the bloc as it plans a future without Britain.

The 27 leaders meeting, without their British counterpart, in the Slovak capital Bratislava issued a roadmap to heal deep divisions and deal with the problems rocking the EU -- mass migration, security and a faltering economy.

In a show of unity after the summit in the hilltop Bratislava Castle, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande pledged to make the plan agreed by their fellow leaders a success.

"We committed in Bratislava to offer to our citizens in the upcoming months a vision of an attractive EU they can trust and support. We are confident that we have the will and the capacity to achieve it," the 27 EU leaders said in a so-called Bratislava Declaration.

"The EU is not perfect but it is the best instrument we have for addressing the new challenges we are facing," it added.

The roadmap leads to a summit Rome next March to "round off the process launched in Bratislava", symbolically on the 60th anniversary of the bloc's founding treaty signed in the Italian capital.

'Sober but not defeatist'

Key to the process will be cooperation between France and Germany, who form the traditional power axis of the EU despite their differences on key issues like the economy.

"Germany and France will very intensively play their part in the coming months in order to make all this a success," Merkel told a rare joint press conference with Hollande.

Merkel repeated her warning that the EU was in a "critical situation" -- although her influence as leader of the EU's biggest economy has been undermined by her unpopular decision to open Germany's doors last year to nearly a million refugees.