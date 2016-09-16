News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Friday

September, 16, 2016

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

UK gives go-ahead to Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant

By Katherine Haddon, AFP
September 16, 2016, 12:06 am TWN
LONDON--Britain finally gave the go-ahead Thursday for Hinkley Point C, its first nuclear plant in a generation, but set conditions to address concerns over China's role in a flagship project for Europe's nuclear sector.

The announcement, welcomed by its French and Chinese backers, came two months after Prime Minister Theresa May caused shockwaves by ordering a review of the US$24 billion deal brokered under her predecessor, David Cameron.

China has a one-third stake in the project and analysts had warned that Britain could have jeopardized relations with the world's second-largest economy if it scrapped the deal while critics said it could give China the power to turn off the lights.

Jean-Bernard Levy, chief executive of the French state-owned power company EDF, said the move "relaunches nuclear power in Europe."

EDF's board had already approved its participation in the project in southwest England in July when May's government suddenly announced it was pausing it.

"We have decided to proceed with the first new nuclear power station for a generation," Britain's Business Secretary Greg Clark said in a statement, while pledging fresh measures "to enhance security."

He told parliament that the plant's construction would create 26,000 jobs and it would guarantee seven percent of Britain's electricity needs for 60 years.

It will be "a huge boost to the economy," he said.

'National security' Test

One of Downing Street's prime concerns was over the security implications of allowing China to take such a large stake in a critical infrastructure project.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
 Labor reforms in France spark fresh street demonstrations 
An undated handout image released by EDF Energy in London on July 28, shows a computer generated image of the French energy producer's proposed two nuclear reactors, Hinkely Point, at their Hinkley Point power plant in southwest England. (AFP PHOTO/EDF ENERGY)

Enlarge Photo
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search