UK gives go-ahead to Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant

LONDON--Britain finally gave the go-ahead Thursday for Hinkley Point C, its first nuclear plant in a generation, but set conditions to address concerns over China's role in a flagship project for Europe's nuclear sector.

The announcement, welcomed by its French and Chinese backers, came two months after Prime Minister Theresa May caused shockwaves by ordering a review of the US$24 billion deal brokered under her predecessor, David Cameron.

China has a one-third stake in the project and analysts had warned that Britain could have jeopardized relations with the world's second-largest economy if it scrapped the deal while critics said it could give China the power to turn off the lights.

Jean-Bernard Levy, chief executive of the French state-owned power company EDF, said the move "relaunches nuclear power in Europe."

EDF's board had already approved its participation in the project in southwest England in July when May's government suddenly announced it was pausing it.

"We have decided to proceed with the first new nuclear power station for a generation," Britain's Business Secretary Greg Clark said in a statement, while pledging fresh measures "to enhance security."

He told parliament that the plant's construction would create 26,000 jobs and it would guarantee seven percent of Britain's electricity needs for 60 years.

It will be "a huge boost to the economy," he said.

'National security' Test

One of Downing Street's prime concerns was over the security implications of allowing China to take such a large stake in a critical infrastructure project.