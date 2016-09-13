Crowds demand Catalan independence from Spain

BARCELONA -- Hundreds of thousands of Catalans took to the streets on Sunday to demand their region break away from Spain, pressuring pro-independence leaders to unite and iron out differences over their secession plan.

Crowds waved red and yellow striped Catalan flags in Barcelona and four other cities under bright sunshine on the region's national day, the "Diada," which marks the conquest of Barcelona by Spain's King Philip V in 1714.

Local police estimated that 800,000 people had taken part but Spain's central government, which fiercely opposes Catalan independence, put turnout at around 370,000 strong.

Many wore white T-shirts with the slogan "Ready" in Catalan, highlighting their belief that the northwestern region of 7.5 million people was already prepared to be its own country.

"This is the moment to stand united for the 'yes' to the Catalan Republic," Jordi Sanchez, the head of the Catalan National Assembly, a pro-independence organization which co-organized the protest, told the rally near the regional parliament.

"We are impatient," he added.

The run-up to the protest has coincided with a rift between separatist parties just as they target independence for the region in mid-2017.

In the coming months "critical decisions" regarding Catalonia's future will have to be taken, the head of the regional government of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, told a meeting with foreign journalists before the rallies.

Catalan separatists have tried in vain for years to win approval from Spain's central government to hold an independence referendum like the one held in 2014 in Scotland in Britain which resulted in a "no" vote.

After winning a clear majority in Catalonia's regional parliament for the first time ever last year, secessionist parties approved a plan to achieve independence in mid-2017.

But the plan ran into trouble in June when Puigdemont's coalition government lost the support of the tiny anti-capitalist party CUP which has the hardest line on independence. As a result it lost its clear majority in the assembly.