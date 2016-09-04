Uzbekistan despot Islam Karimov buried, no successor on horizon

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan -- Uzbekistan laid strongman Islam Karimov to rest Saturday amid tight security, after his death triggered the deepest period of uncertainty in the country's post-Soviet history with no clear successor in view.

Karimov, 78, was pronounced dead late Friday after suffering a stroke last weekend and falling into a coma, authorities said, following days of speculation about his rapidly failing health.

An Islamic funeral for the iron-fisted leader — who dominated the ex-Soviet nation for some 27 years — was held in his home city of Samarkand, southwestern Uzbekistan, on Saturday and the country will begin three days of mourning.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and the presidents of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Afghanistan were among dignitaries attending the memorial service on the famed UNESCO World Heritage site of Registan Square.

Uzbek state television showed footage of mourners carrying Karimov's coffin through a crowd in the historic square which is encircled by blue-domed madrassas.

'Irreplaceable loss'

"Our people and Uzbekistan have suffered an irreplaceable loss," Russian news wire Interfax quoted Uzbek Prime Minister Shavkat Mirziyoyev as saying at the ceremony.

Loyalist Mirziyoyev headed the organizing committee for the funeral, in a sign that he could be the front-runner to replace Karimov.

An AFP journalist in Samarkand — which also houses the mausoleum of feared 14th century warlord Tamerlane — said national flags were flying with black ribbons of mourning attached and that the road to the cemetery where Karimov was buried next to his family was strewn with roses.

Police had cordoned off most of the city center and were not letting ordinary citizens or cars through.

Crowds had earlier reportedly lined the road to watch and throw flowers at the cortege as it drove through the capital Tashkent.

Karimov was one of a handful of Soviet strongmen who clung to power after their homelands gained independence from Moscow in 1991, and he played Russia, the West and China off against each other.

The most serious challenge to his rule came from his eldest daughter, once seen as a possible heir, whom he placed under house arrest in 2014 after a family power struggle erupted publicly.

Uzbekistan has never held elections deemed free and fair by international monitors, and Karimov won his fifth term in office last March with 90 percent of the vote.