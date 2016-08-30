Three wounded in suicide blast at Chinese embassy in Kyrgyzstan: official

BISHKEK -- A car driven by a suicide bomber Tuesday exploded after ramming a gate at the Chinese embassy in the capital of ex-Soviet Kyrgyzstan, wounding three people, authorities said.

"As a result of the explosion only the suicide bomber terrorist died. Security guards were injured," Kyrgyzstan's Deputy Prime Minister Jenish Razakov told journalists.

A source at the Bishkek police told AFP that the Mitsubishi Delica car smashed a gate on the embassy before blowing up in the centre of the compound close to the ambassador's residence.

Another source with the Central Asian nation's security service said that an "explosive device" had been placed inside the vehicle.

Local medics said the driver of the car was killed while two Kyrgyz embassy staff and a woman were lightly wounded in the blast.

Local residents told AFP that the blast had blown in their windows and caused their houses to shake.

Employees from the Chinese and nearby American embassy were evacuated, the Kyrgyz emergency service said.