News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Tuesday

August, 30, 2016

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Three wounded in suicide blast at Chinese embassy in Kyrgyzstan: official

AFP
August 30, 2016, 2:47 pm TWN
BISHKEK -- A car driven by a suicide bomber Tuesday exploded after ramming a gate at the Chinese embassy in the capital of ex-Soviet Kyrgyzstan, wounding three people, authorities said.

"As a result of the explosion only the suicide bomber terrorist died. Security guards were injured," Kyrgyzstan's Deputy Prime Minister Jenish Razakov told journalists.

A source at the Bishkek police told AFP that the Mitsubishi Delica car smashed a gate on the embassy before blowing up in the centre of the compound close to the ambassador's residence.

Another source with the Central Asian nation's security service said that an "explosive device" had been placed inside the vehicle.

Local medics said the driver of the car was killed while two Kyrgyz embassy staff and a woman were lightly wounded in the blast.

Local residents told AFP that the blast had blown in their windows and caused their houses to shake.

Employees from the Chinese and nearby American embassy were evacuated, the Kyrgyz emergency service said.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
 Hamas, Fatah gear up for 1st election since 2006 
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends in a meeting with Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Friday, Aug. 19. (AP)

Enlarge Photo
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search