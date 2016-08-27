Day of mourning in Italy as funerals held for quake dead

AMATRICE, Italy- Italy prepared for an emotional day of mourning Saturday with flags across the country to fly at half mast in honour of the 281 victims of a devastating earthquake.

Grieving families began burying their dead Friday as rescue workers combing the rubble said they had found no new survivors in the remote mountain villages in central Italy blitzed by Wednesday's powerful pre-dawn quake.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and President Sergio Mattarella were set to attend a funeral service Saturday in the city of Ascoli-Piceno for some of the 46 people who died in the mountain villages of Arquata del Tronto and Pescara del Tronto.

A local gymnasium has been transformed into a chapel, where bereaved relatives came to pray in front of thirty coffins, including a small, white casket for Giulia, nine, whose body protected her sister, Giorgia, five -- one of the last people to be pulled from the rubble alive in Pescara del Tronto.

But some families have chosen not to participate in the solemn commemoration.

"Why attend? To listen to politicians? They always say the same thing -- that they stand with us and that it must never happen again... always the same thing!" said one inconsolable woman, quoted by the news agency Agi.

The first funerals were held Friday in Pomezia, south of Rome, home of six of the victims, including an eight-year-old boy.

According to the most recent official toll, at least 388 people have been hospitalised with injuries, but no one has been pulled alive from the piles of collapsed masonry since Wednesday evening.

Search will go on

"We will go on searching and digging until we are certain there is no one left," said Luigi D'Angelo, a Civil Protection officer working in the town of Amatrice, where the death toll stands at 221.

Forestry police officer Valerio Checchi said he expected rescuers to shortly start using mechanical diggers to move debris in a sign virtually all hope of finding survivors has gone.

"We will still use thermal devices that can detect the presence of human bodies." said Checchi.

As powerful aftershocks closed winding mountain roads and made life dangerous for more than 4,000 professionals and volunteers engaged in the rescue effort, survivors voiced dazed bewilderment over the scale of the disaster that struck their sleepy communities.

"I have been through earthquakes before, but this was not a quake, it was an apocalypse," said Anacleto Perotti, 66.

This resident of the tiny hamlet of St Lorenzo Flaviano has gone back to his house, which survived the quake. But he is sleeping in an armchair.

"It is too scary in bed. After a quake comes fear, depression takes you over from the inside."

Renzi has declared a state of emergency for the regions affected by Wednesday's quake, which occurred in an area that straddles Umbria, Lazio and Marche.

Renzi also released an initial tranche of 50 million euros ($56 million) in emergency aid.

Over 2,000 people who spent the night in hastily-erected tented villages were shaken by a 4.8 magnitude aftershock just after 6:00 am (0400 GMT) on Friday morning.

More than 900 aftershocks have rattled the region since Wednesday's quake, which had a magnitude of 6.0-6.2 and triggered the collapse of hundreds of old buildings across dozens of tiny communities playing host to far more people than usual because of the summer holidays.