70 rescued since Mexico quake as hopes of finding more survivors fade

Some 70 people have been rescued after this week's 7.1-magnitude earthquake in Mexico, officials said Friday, as hopes of finding more survivors began to fade.

Mexico City's mayor Miguel Angel Mancera said rescue teams would do their utmost as the chances of realistically finding more survivors of Tuesday's quake diminished.

"We will continue our efforts to find survivors with all the energy and intensity we can muster," he said.

The death toll has risen to 293, said Luis Felipe Puente, the national coordinator of the Mexican civil defence. A total of 155 people were killed in Mexico City alone.

Some 30 to 40 people are still missing, according to Puente.

Mexico's National Commission for Human Rights released a statement applauding authorities' vow to continue searching through the rubble for survivors until all resources had been exhausted.

The commission also urged public authorities to hold off on any building demolitions until it was confirmed beyond any doubt that there were no survivors left in the wreckage and all bodies that could be safely recovered had been removed.

The number of collapsed buildings in Mexico City has risen to 181 in the wake of Tuesday's quake, leaving hundreds of people in the streets or living in makeshift accommodation.

Citing municipal government sources, Mexican newspaper Reforma reported the revised figure after initial estimates of 38 collapsed buildings were eclipsed by new findings. Fifty-two cases of severe structural damage had been confirmed in one central district alone.

In addition to those buildings with irreparable damage, many more structures were at risk of collapse and identified for imminent demolition, according to Reforma. More than 3,800 buildings in the Mexican capital have suffered damage of some sort.

Hundreds of children were sleeping on the streets of Mexico City, the Save the Children organization said on Friday, with more than 100,000 children in the populous city badly affected by the earthquake.

"Many children are living through an extremely difficult situation right now," Ivonne Piedras, communications officer for Save the Children in Mexico, said in a statement.

"We are seeing families that are sleeping on the street since their homes were destroyed or seriously damaged," Piedras said.

With bad weather expected in the coming days and many children forced to live outdoors under cardboard or plastic tarps, the organization expressed its great concern "for their safety and well-being."