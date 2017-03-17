From grave to lab, professor takes on cold cases

TAMPA, Florida -- Dr. Erin Kimmerle stands at the head of an open, watery grave and peers down.

It's a sweltering fall day in Tampa, and she's looking at the grave of a murder victim.

The woman's body was found in a patch of scrub brush in 1985 just outside downtown Tampa. Detectives never discovered her name or cause of death. DNA wasn't analyzed. They weren't sure how she was slain, when or why.

There was little hope of solving the case. Heavy caseloads, a lack of money and no relatives coming forward meant police moved on. The woman lay in this pauper's grave in a city cemetery for more than 30 years.

Now, Kimmerle — a former investigator for the United Nations' International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia, an anthropology professor and a 44-year-old married mother of two — might be the woman's only chance for justice.

Kimmerle knows it's a long shot. But maybe if she's detailed enough, she'll identify the body and find relatives.

Surely, someone, somewhere loved this woman.

'Throwing science'

Detectives, students and researchers gather as Kimmerle stares into the void. Her gloved hands brace her body as she eases into the hole. Stepping nearly all the way in, she leans over and peels away dirty plastic: a grave liner.

She and her team remove it and hit a muddy body bag. The corpse was buried in a cardboard casket. That's dissolved, but the bag's intact. Kimmerle's team hoists it out of the grave. She unzips it.

There's a full skeleton inside. Kimmerle nods: It's her cold-case homicide victim, and the bones are in excellent shape.

Still, Kimmerle doesn't make any predictions. "This is a long process," she says.

Her plan: "throwing science" at the case. She'll use state-of-the-art DNA testing. Then, a chemical isotope test — her University of South Florida lab is one of a handful nationwide to use this study to narrow down where a person is from or has visited through tooth, hair and nail analysis. She can work on this case thanks to a US$385,000 National Institute of Justice grant to review 50 unsolved and unidentified-person deaths, most in Florida.