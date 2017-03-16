Malaysia gov't vows to probe tourist detention

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Malaysian prime minister's special envoy to east Asia, Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, said Tuesday on his Facebook page that Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Ahmad Zahid bin Hamidi was infuriated after hearing news a Taiwanese tourist was held by customs for 35-hours, saying the matter could damage the country's image and hurt the tourism industry. He has issued a directive for an investigation into the case.

The Taiwanese traveler should not have been detained and should not have had her mobile phone and other belongings confiscated because she was not a criminal, Tiong said.

In this case, customs officers should first have let the Taiwanese woman phone a friend in Malaysia or contact Taiwan's representative office there, or arrange for her to return to Taiwan by boarding a flight as soon as possible, he said.

According to Tiong, an investigation into the case has been launched and the Malaysian government has appraised Taiwan's representative office of the matter.