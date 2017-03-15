News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
App
International Edition

Wednesday

March 15, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

S Korea to hold election on May 9 to choose Park successor
AP  March 15, 2017, 2:02 pm TWN
SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea says it will hold an election on May 9 to choose a successor for ousted President Park Geun-hye.

The Constitutional Court ruled Friday to formally end Park's presidency over a huge political scandal involving her and her longtime confidante. By law, South Korea must hold a national vote to find her successor within two months of the ruling.

The Ministry of Interior said Wednesday that May 9 has been chosen as the date for the election.

Moon Jae-in, a liberal opposition leader who lost the 2012 presidential election to Park, is the favorite to be the country's next leader in opinion surveys.

Prosecutors accuse Park of colluding with confidante Choi Soon-sil to extort money from businesses and allowed her pull government strings from the shadows.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search