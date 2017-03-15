NY cemetery receives rare photo of its 'Little Drummer Boy

ALBANY, New York -- A cemetery in upstate New York where a Civil War veteran known as "Albany's Little Drummer Boy" is buried has received the only image of him known to exist.

Laura LaDuke, of Enfield, Connecticut, tells the Times Union (http://bit.ly/2n0WoRW ) that she discovered the tintype while going through Civil War memorabilia collected by her late father.

A Google search of the name on the back -- Barney Ross -- led her to a 2012 Times Union article describing Kelly Grimaldi's efforts to identify all the Civil War veterans interred at St. Agnes Cemetery, where Ross is buried.

Ross was only 12 when he enlisted in a New York regiment soon after the war started in April 1861. He served as a drummer during two enlistments. He died in 1886.

LaDuke has donated the photo to the cemetery.