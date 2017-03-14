Bus in Haiti kills 38, flees scene: officials

GONAIVES, Haiti -- A bus speeding away from a hit-and-run accident plowed into dozens of street musicians in northern Haiti on Sunday, killing 38 people, officials said.

Another 13 people were injured in the crash which took place just before 4 am (0900 GMT) in Gonaives, a city of some 300,000 people located about 150 kilometers northwest of the capital Port-au-Prince.

"We were in the band, having fun! And then the bus passed by crushing people," says Jean-Renald Edouard, lying on an emergency room bed.

"He hit me on the hip, and I fell down hard. After that,

everything went black," said the 26-year-old man, his girlfriend

at his bedside.

First, the bus plowed into two pedestrians, killing one and injuring the other, according to Marie-Alta Jean Baptiste, head of Haiti's

civil protection office.

The driver of the Blue Sky bus then rammed into three groups

of street musicians as he tried to speed away, leaving a scene

of ghastly carnage.

The number of injured was initially 17, but four victims later died at the hospital, the national police in Gonaives said.

Police were forced to control an angry crowd after the grisly incident. Drivers in Haiti who are involved in accidents rarely stop at the scene because they fear attack by local mobs seeking to extract vigilante justice.

"The people who were not victims of the accident tried to burn the bus with the passengers inside," said Faustin Joseph, civic protection coordinator for the department of Artibonite, where Gonaives, the regional capital, is located.

The Blue Sky bus line, a private company offering long-distance routes, is an upscale option for travel in Haiti with modern, air-conditioned coaches.