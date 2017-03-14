In American classrooms, should teachers offer up their own politics?

NIAGARA FALLS, New York -- A New York City teacher was warned over a homework question critical of President Donald Trump. An Alabama district fielded complaints for a teacher's "Obama, you're fired!" caption under a Trump display. And video caught a Texas art teacher shooting a squirt gun at an image of the president, and yelling, "Die!"

In the age of Trump, when current events are increasingly dominating classroom discussions, there's a debate among educators whether it's appropriate or even ethical for teachers to weigh in with their own political views. Is there a point when such opinionating crosses the line into political proselytizing?

"Why shouldn't a teacher be able to vocalize their opinion?" Niagara Falls High School student Santino Cafarella, 18, asked after his government class this past week. "We're in high school at this point. We should be able to discover our own viewpoints."

It's become a flashpoint at a time when many teachers say students are more energized than ever by current events, with issues such as immigration, racial justice and transgender rights discussed not only in social studies but in other classes, the hallways and at lunch, too. And students often ask teachers what they think.

"There's a general belief in the public that teachers shouldn't be using their classroom as a soapbox but there's a ton of variation on what's allowed and what's not allowed," said Paula McAvoy, program director at the University of Wisconsin's Center for Ethics and Education.

She's seen everything from prohibitions on political statements and buttons to no policies whatsoever. But McAvoy contends shying away from political discussions in the classroom isn't the answer because schools should offer a place for young people to consider differences, challenge assumptions and form their own opinions.

Minnesota teacher Tom Schoper makes no secret of his Republican and conservative leanings (the Nixon/Agnew and Barry Goldwater posters in his room are a clue), but said he makes a point to expose students to other perspectives, bringing in Democrats, Socialists, Libertarians and others to speak at his rural high school.

"What I give the kids is opportunity. I set the table," the Glencoe-Silver Lake High School social studies teacher said. "It's up to those kids to make up their mind."

At West Chicago Community High School, government teacher Mary Ellen Daneels goes to the other extreme. She won't give up her personal political beliefs even when regularly pressed by students.

"The kids go a little bit crazy," she said. "They'll come to me and say, 'OK, when I graduate, can I Facebook message you and you'll tell me what your partisanship is?"'

Daneels' stand is part of a voluntary non-disclosure pledge government teachers at her school have taken as a way to stay out of their students' ways as they examine sensitive issues.

She said the policy also keeps the instructors above reproach should anyone suspect students are being steered one way or another.

"It's inevitable for social studies teachers to have an opinion," Niagara Falls High School student Michael McDonald, 17, said after a class lesson on political cartoons taking aim at Donald Trump's speech to Congress, student debt and the fake news phenomenon, among others.

"But as long as they're not clearly expressing their opinion and trying to influence our opinions with their own, then I don't think it's a problem."