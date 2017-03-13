Fired US Attorney Bharara proud of 'absolute independence'

NEW YORK -- A defiant Manhattan federal prosecutor, in announcing his firing after he refused to resign, says "absolute independence" was his touchstone for over seven years as he battled public corruption.

Preet Bharara, 48, revealed his firing Saturday on his personal Twitter account. Several hours later, it was learned President Donald Trump had reached out through a secretary on his staff to Bharara on Thursday but the two men never spoke.

The attempted contact — described by a person told about the conversations who requested anonymity — continued the unusual dynamic between Trump and the high-profile prosecutor that stretched to Nov. 30, when Bharara emerged from a Trump Tower meeting with Trump to say the then-president-elect had asked him to stay on the job.

The person who requested anonymity because of the talks' private nature said the secretary late Thursday left a voicemail asking Bharara to call back. Bharara reported the call to Sessions' chief of staff, Joseph "Jody" Hunt, who agreed it was best that Bharara not speak directly with Trump, the person said. Bharara then called the White House, telling the secretary he had spoken to the Justice Department and it was agreed he and Trump should not speak.

Bharara was informed he was fired by Dana Boente, the acting deputy attorney general, shortly after it became widely known Saturday that he did not intend to step down in response to Attorney General Jeff Sessions' request that leftover appointees of former President Barack Obama quit.

"I did not resign. Moments ago I was fired," Bharara said in a tweet.

'Independence was my touchstone'

In a statement later, he said: "Serving my country as U.S. Attorney here for the past seven years will forever be the greatest honor of my professional life, no matter what else I do or how long I live. One hallmark of justice is absolute independence, and that was my touchstone every day that I served."

He said current Deputy U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim will serve as acting U.S. attorney.

The Justice Department late Saturday confirmed Bharara was no longer U.S. attorney but declined to expound.