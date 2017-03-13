Trump era brings new interest in moon missions

WASHINGTON -- Dismissed by former U.S. President Barack Obama as a place explorers had already seen, the moon has once again gained interest as a potential destination under Donald Trump's presidency.

Private sector companies in particular are energized by the prospect of future space exploration missions beyond low-Earth orbit, where the International Space Station circles the Earth.

Even though Trump himself has said little about the subject, his close circle and some former NASA officials have made clear their interest in returning to the moon by way of partnerships with the private sector.

Billionaire Elon Musk, the president and chief executive of SpaceX, along with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who also runs a rocket company called Blue Origin, have met with Trump's advisers several times since the Republican won the presidency.

"There is certainly a renewed interest in the moon in the Trump administration," said John Logsdon, former director of the Space Policy Institute at The George Washington University.

Some of Trump's advisers worked on the Constellation program, conceived by former president George W. Bush with a goal to return humans to the moon for the first time since the pioneering U.S. Apollo missions of the 1960s and '70s.

Obama cancelled Constellation, deeming it too costly and repetitive in nature, opting instead to work toward new and unexplored destinations like an asteroid and, one day, Mars.

"The people advising Trump on space in a sense are still angry at that and believe it was a mistake," said Logsdon.

"If the Trump administration gets out of the current chaos and if their approach to the budget would allow it, I think within the next 12 months, we will see a major space initiative involving a public-private partnership — hopefully international partnership — focused on a return to the moon."

Eric Stallmer, president of the Commercial Spaceflight Federation, which represents the private sector of spaceflight, agreed.

"I think the Trump administration wants to do something big and bold and the moon is certainly that idea," he told AFP.

NASA's current focus on developing what will be the world's most powerful rocket, known as the Space Launch System, which will propel a new capsule, Orion, to deep space, one day carrying people around the moon, to an asteroid or even to Mars by the 2030s.

Stallmer described this program as "very expensive."

"I think you cannot proceed with a mission to the moon and beyond at this point anymore without a partnership with the commercial industry," he added.