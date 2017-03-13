News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
App
International Edition

Monday

March, 13, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Rio state to vaccinate population against yellow fever
AP  March 13, 2017, 5:59 am TWN
SAO PAULO- Rio de Janeiro state plans to vaccinate its entire population against yellow fever as a precaution amid Brazil's largest outbreak of the disease in years.

The Health Ministry has confirmed more than 300 cases of yellow fever so far during Brazil's summer rainy season. Over 100 of them died. Much of Brazil is considered at risk for the mosquito-borne disease and people in those areas are supposed to be vaccinated.

Rio state was not in that at-risk area for this outbreak and it has not had any cases. But the World Health Organization expanded its vaccination recommendation to include parts of the state in January.

The state said Saturday it expects to reach a 90 percent vaccination rate this year. It will need 12 million vaccine doses to do that.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search