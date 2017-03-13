|
At least 22 MLS games to be streamed live on Facebook
|
AP March 13, 2017, 1:59 am TWN
|
NEW YORK- At least 22 Major League Soccer games this season will be streamed live on Facebook with English-language commentary under an agreement with Univision Deportes.
The league and network said Friday that Chicago's match at expansion Atlanta on March 18 will be the first of the telecasts available on Univision Deportes' Facebook page.
Univision holds MLS's Spanish-language broadcast rights, and ESPN and Fox share English-language rights.
Univision says the Facebook streams will have their own commentators, interactive graphics and fan question-and-answer features. The streamed games are matches Univision already holds rights to, and the streams will be viewable only in the U.S.
Major League Baseball has been investigating whether it can gain the clearances from rights holders necessary to start Facebook streams.
|
