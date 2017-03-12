ICE frees anti-Trump protester who was set to be deported

JACKSON, Mississippi -- An Argentine citizen who grew up in Mississippi and was detained after speaking out about President Donald Trump's policies was released Friday by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Daniela Vargas' release from detention in Jena, Louisiana, doesn't end the 22-year-old's legal efforts to avoid deportation, her attorneys said.

ICE spokesman Thomas Byrd confirmed Vargas was released but said he didn't have any additional information.

Vargas' lawyers said her order of supervision requires her to check in with an ICE office in Mississippi next month. It wasn't immediately clear if there are other requirements, they said.

Also on Friday, a federal district court judge transferred her emergency request to delay her removal to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, her lawyers said.

Meanwhile, her lawyers said she was returning to Mississippi, where she was arrested by ICE agents on March 1 after speaking at a press conference outside Jackson City Hall that was organized by a coalition of civil rights lawyers and other advocates for immigrants.

Vargas' parents brought her from Argentina when she was 7 under a visa wavier program, which allows immigrants to enter the U.S. without a visa for 90 days but denies them a hearing in front of a judge if they overstay.

Her lawyers petitioned a federal court Monday urging the Department of Homeland Security to allow her to remain in the U.S. until they can make her case before a judge. For now, Vargas is being processed as a "visa wavier overstay," which could deny her a hearing and lead to her deportation to South America.

Vargas twice obtained protection from deportation under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which allows young immigrants who arrived as children and are living in the U.S. illegally to stay and obtain work permits, good for two years at a time.

Vargas' latest permit expired in November, and she hadn't been able to pay the US$495 renewal fee until February, when she reapplied, according to her lawyer.

ICE agents arrested her father and brother at their home on Feb. 15 but told Vargas that they were giving her a "hall pass," her attorneys wrote in Monday's court petition.